Rapper Latto donates $250K in gifts, given official day and key to city in Clayton County

Latto
Latto(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sunday, the Rapper Latto held her second annual “Win Some Give Some” event, where she donated 3,000 gifts, Christmas dinner, and essential items to families in need.

The charitable event was held at the Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, in her hometown of Clayton County.

Leaders in Rex, Georgia presented the 23-year-old “Big Energy” rapper, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, with the key to the city and a proclamation that Dec. 18 would be named Latto Day.

During the event, Latto was seen wearing a Claus suit that she paired with red gloves and chunky knee-high boots.

In 2021, Latto, founded “Win Some Give Some” to help empower at-risk youth in her community.

The foundation provides children with life-changing educational resources and self-esteem support.

In November, the rapper was nominated for two Grammys: one for best new artist and another for best melodic rap performance.

She’s also gearing up to celebrate her 24th birthday with an alien-themed birthday bash.

