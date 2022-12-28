Law group donates $15K to help Pebblebrook High School band attend Sugar Bowl

MABLETON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The Pebblebrook High School marching band is about to play for a very special audience.

They are headed to the Sugar Bowl game and parade in New Orleans.

“They’ve been practicing hard, working hard, long practice hours, a lot of practice time,” said Eulas Kirtdoll, director.

But at a cost of more $1,000 per student, not every student who wanted to go was going to be able to until now.

“We were so fortunate to receive a $15,000 donation from Witherite Law Group, they have been so generous to sponsor our students,” said Kirtdoll.

Kirtdoll said the high school is the only school in Georgia selected for the honor.

The money will pay for more students to attend and cover meals and lodging. Kirtdoll said it will also enhance their experience, allowing them to visit sites they would have skipped otherwise.

“When we heard they were going to the Sugar Bowl, we wanted to figure out any way that we can help and this is the way that we can help,” said Adewale Odetunde, attorney with Witherite Law Group.

The law group said they felt compelled to make it their duty to make this trip one to remember.

“We want to be part of the community this is something that was important to these kids,” said Odetunde.

The buses drove off on Wednesday morning with smiles on board, making the hard work, sweat and long hours of practice all worth it.

