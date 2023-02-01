Black History Month
Rockdale County teacher let go after attacking student

(unsplash.com)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teacher at Heritage High School in Conyers was let go after video surfaced of the teacher attacking a student.

Edward Senter, who also served as the school’s athletic director, reportedly picked up a student and slammed him to the ground. The incident left the student unconscious. His mother after said he suffered no further bruises or injuries.

Senter was charged with simple battery.

