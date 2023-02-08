Black History Month
Fulton County approves $250K budget for the reparations task force

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved the $250k proposed budget for the reparations task force.
By Miles Montgomery and Asia Wilson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved the $250,000 proposed budget for the reparations task force.

According to officials, the task force is an advisory body to the board of commissioners and investigates and provides recommendations to the board about important objectives and policies that benefit the revitalization, preservation, and stabilization of the African-American community in Fulton County.

“It’s a decision that shows that this county is not only aware but cares about the work being done by the Reparations Task Force,” said District 5 Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr. “This is important work being done by volunteers who are all passionate about an issue facing every African American not only in Fulton County but around this country.”

According to officials, “qualitative and quantitative data will allow the Task Force to critically examine the ways slavery, Jim Crow, and Urban Renewal denied African Americans opportunities to acquire personal, pollical, and economic autonomy.”

“Considering this is the birth county, city, and state of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., prior to his assassination, reparations for slavery were one of Dr. King’s top priorities,” said Task Force Advisory Board Vice Chair Marcus Coleman. “With that understanding, Fulton County is on the right side of history for monetarily honoring the continuation of his work.”

