Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

2022 Peach Bowl sets attendance, viewership records

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game between Georgia and Ohio State, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia won 42-41. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs’ win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2022 Peach Bowl set multiple attendance and viewership records.

79,330 fans packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the New Year’s Eve matchup, setting new records for both the Peach Bowl and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. it was also the earliest sellout in the Peach Bowl’s history.

22.4 million fans who couldn’t make it to the game watched on television, making it the most-watched Peach Bowl ever. It’s also one of the 20 most-watched cable telecasts ever.

The game brought an estimated $53.7 million to Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the first half of an NFL football game...
Former UGA Bulldog, all-pro NFL receiver AJ Green announces retirement
Devin Willock was a redshirt sophomore. He was driving back from a celebration.
911 calls raise questions about fatal crash involving UGA player
Stetson Bennett walking out of detention center
Video of UGA’s former quarterback Stetson Bennett leaving Texas detention center
A makeshift memorial for Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy near where the pair crashed.
UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle