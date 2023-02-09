2022 Peach Bowl sets attendance, viewership records
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs’ win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2022 Peach Bowl set multiple attendance and viewership records.
79,330 fans packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the New Year’s Eve matchup, setting new records for both the Peach Bowl and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. it was also the earliest sellout in the Peach Bowl’s history.
22.4 million fans who couldn’t make it to the game watched on television, making it the most-watched Peach Bowl ever. It’s also one of the 20 most-watched cable telecasts ever.
The game brought an estimated $53.7 million to Atlanta.
