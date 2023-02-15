Black History Month
Gwinnett County teen shot and killed Tuesday evening

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Norcross teenager has died after being shot near his home.

According to police, officers responded to Windward Lane around 5:40 p.m. and found the teenager in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators have not established a motive or any persons of interest in the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

