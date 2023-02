ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed in Fulton County Friday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a person shot on 1376 Allegheny Street just before 5 p.m.

One person dead in metro Atlanta (Atlanta Police Department)

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First as updates come into our newsroom.

