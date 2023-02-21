Georgia man hopes clothing brand helps reduce stigma on autism

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia man hopes his clothing brand can help lead to more conversations about autism awareness.

The brand is inspired by Eric Dellinger’s twin sons who are on the autism spectrum.

He said wearing the apparel helps to reduce the stigma about autism and helps to spark conversations among people in similar situations.

“Everybody has their own little story, whether it’s their niece, nephew, friend, or child that has to do with special needs. And that’s probably the coolest part,” said Dellinger.

The Auti Love brand expanded to several Georgia area stores.

“It makes them feel more welcomed in society with everything. It just shows they are normal people and that everyone is unique, like puzzle pieces,” said a customer named Anna.

To order items, visit Autilove.org.

