Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Georgia man hopes clothing brand helps reduce stigma on autism

Georgia clothing store officials talk about the importance of autism awareness.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia man hopes his clothing brand can help lead to more conversations about autism awareness.

The brand is inspired by Eric Dellinger’s twin sons who are on the autism spectrum.

He said wearing the apparel helps to reduce the stigma about autism and helps to spark conversations among people in similar situations.

“Everybody has their own little story, whether it’s their niece, nephew, friend, or child that has to do with special needs. And that’s probably the coolest part,” said Dellinger.

The Auti Love brand expanded to several Georgia area stores.

“It makes them feel more welcomed in society with everything. It just shows they are normal people and that everyone is unique, like puzzle pieces,” said a customer named Anna.

To order items, visit Autilove.org.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lagrange
Remains of Lagrange man who went missing 47 years ago found in Alabama
Former President Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter: Full video and photo coverage
Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to home, sheriff says
Paulding County Sheriff's Office
Paulding Co. Sheriff’s Office under scrutiny after video sparks public outcry
2021 shows increased number of STDs
Congenital syphilis cases on the rise in Cobb, Douglas Counties

Latest News

The Essential Step Team at Ron Clark Academy is a five-time National Step Team Champion crew.
Stepping into the future: Step team prepares for Stomp Wars
Watch ANF+ Sports Tonight on our website, Facebook, Youtube or OTT platforms!
WATCH: ANF+ Sports Tonight talks Nate McMillian’s firing, MLS and more!
Police sirens flashing generic photo
Investigation underway after car slams into Stone Mountain home
15-year-old found dead by mother at Peachtree City apartments, police say