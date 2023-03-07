Positively Georgia
Atlanta News First visited Books to Kids 2023 at Lawrenceville school

The Books to Kids initiative began in 2018
By Sawyer Buccy and Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Books to Kids initiative started in 2018, and since then more than 70,000 books have been handed out to children in our community.

On Tuesday, Atlanta News First stopped by Lawrenceville Elementary School. Classes came into the library, walking on a red carpet. School staff, ANF staff, and Georgia State University mascot and cheerleaders stood cheering for each child as they came through the line.

Each child was given a bag full of brand-new books, and some little goodies like highlighters, rulers, and bookmarks. Afterward, the students sat down with ANF anchors and meteorologists to listen to a book or ask questions.

Research shows that if children do not become confident readers by the 3rd grade, they will have a hard time catching up. So, events like Books to Kids are crucial, in inspiring generations of readers.

We couldn’t do this without the help of our sponsors; Ken Nugent – attorneys at law, Troncalli Subaru and Subaru of Kennesaw, Delta Community Credit Union, Mcdonald’s, Page Turners Make Great Learners, Two Men and a Truck, Georgia State University and the Georgia Department of Education.

