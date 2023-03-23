New 1,742-acre golf and spa destination coming to North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A website was launched this week announcing a new golf and spa destination is coming to North Augusta in the near future.

Cypress Shoals will be located between West Martintown Road, Interstate 20, and the Savannah River.

The property will include 1,742 acres of land. It’s more than five and a half times the size of Augusta National and the development promises a lot more than golf.

America’s next great masterpiece could be in our own backyard.

That’s the promise this website is now quietly whispering after loud buzz of a new golf course just miles from Augusta National spread like wildfire in February across the golf universe.

Their website describes the property as “a stunning masterpiece of innovation and excellence.”

According to their website, Cypress Shoals will be designed for individuals that enjoy active lifestyles. Their website states it wants to create a balance between sports, health, and well-being.

What Cypress Shoals will include:

Two 18-hole signature golf courses, one designed by Tom Watson

A spa and wellness center

200 residential lots

60 club condominiums and 20 golf cottages

40 one-acre lots and luxury cabins

A 5-star boutique riverfront inn

30 miles of hiking trails

Riverfront access for fishing and kayaking

A 624-acre hunting and fishing preserve with private lodge, gunroom, and on-site gunsmith

Equestrian facilities

Conservation preserve and interpretive center on private islands

Conference hotel with 40 villas, retail and clubhouse

Along with the land, you’ll find activities that include fishing, kayaking, hiking, hunting, and horseback riding.

“We look for Cypress Shoals to be fertile ground establishing lasting connections that create enduring legacies,” said their website.

Contrary to viral social media posts, this isn’t connected to the LIV Tour or to Augusta National, although two-time Masters champion Tom Watson will reportedly design one of its two golf courses.

We found the web address was only registered in February and no new land sales records have popped up online since our last search in February.

North Augusta City Councilman David McGee tells us “I know no more than you do at this time.”

Turns out, Cypress Shoals is not in North Augusta city limits. The city administrator tells us he’s received “no formal requests associated with this project” nor has the city received “an annexation request.”

The City of North Augusta has received a number of citizen and media inquiries regarding a new development with a North Augusta address, Cypress Shoals. While we have received no formal requests associated with this project, Mayor Williams thinks this is exciting news for the CSRA and South Carolina. However, at this time, the proposed development is not in the City limits, nor does the City have an annexation request for the property to come into the City limits. Inquiries about this project can be best answered by Cypress Shoals: media@cypress-shoals.com

We still have many questions, including a timeline, but haven’t heard back from anyone with Cypress Shoals yet.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.