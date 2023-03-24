WATCH: Deadly shooting reported near South Bend Park in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting near South Bend Park in Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police, a person was shot and killed at 1955 Compton Drive SE.

Our Atlanta News First Chopper flew over the scene and captured multiple law enforcement vehicles, and fire officials, along with a car with major damage seen below a cliff.

Fulton County fire officials told Atlanta News First that they were called to the same address because a car fell off a 30-foot embankment

At this time, no further information is being made available.

Atlanta News First is at the scene gathering more details in this death investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.