WATCH: Deadly shooting reported near South Bend Park in Atlanta, police say

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting near South Bend Park in Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police, a person was shot and killed at 1955 Compton Drive SE.

Our Atlanta News First Chopper flew over the scene and captured multiple law enforcement vehicles, and fire officials, along with a car with major damage seen below a cliff.

Fulton County fire officials told Atlanta News First that they were called to the same address because a car fell off a 30-foot embankment

At this time, no further information is being made available.

Atlanta News First is at the scene gathering more details in this death investigation.

