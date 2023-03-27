Woman killed in alleged ‘domestic dispute’ in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is dead after being shot during what is believed to be a “domestic dispute” in Lawrenceville.

Police responded to an address on Lake Washington Circle Sunday and found 25-year-old Neiana Ransome dead of a gunshot wound. The events leading up to Ransome’s death are unknown, but police believe it may have been a domestic incident.

Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

