Woman killed in alleged ‘domestic dispute’ in Lawrenceville
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is dead after being shot during what is believed to be a “domestic dispute” in Lawrenceville.
Police responded to an address on Lake Washington Circle Sunday and found 25-year-old Neiana Ransome dead of a gunshot wound. The events leading up to Ransome’s death are unknown, but police believe it may have been a domestic incident.
Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
