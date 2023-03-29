McDonough man accused of killing pregnant teen, her boyfriend sentenced to life

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Henry County man who was accused of killing a pregnant teenager and her boyfriend on Thanksgiving in 2019 has been sentenced to life after pleading guilty in a Henry County Superior Court on Wednesday.

According to Henry County officials, Aljanon Antwan Joyner entered a guilty plea to two counts of malice murder, felony murder, feticide, aggravated assault, and other charges in connection to a murder. He was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Pandora E. Palmer.

Officials say 18-year-old Savannah Fulmer and her boyfriend 19-year-old Dahmir Robinson were found dead in Fulmer’s car on the morning of Thanksgiving in 2019.

Investigators say the two victims met the defendant in the cul-de-sac on New Orleans Way in the City Square section of McDonough on Nov. 27, 2019. While in the car, officials say Joyner is accused of shooting Robinson and Fulmer in the head before fleeing the scene.

Fulmer’s mother talked about the loss of her only daughter, her unborn granddaughter, and Robinson. Officials added Fulmer was pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend of three years.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.