2 children shot overnight at apartment complex in DeKalb County

The scene of a double shooting at an apartment complex on Bouldercrest Road in DeKalb County.
The scene of a double shooting at an apartment complex on Bouldercrest Road in DeKalb County.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials in DeKalb County say two children were shot overnight at an apartment complex.

It happened just after 2 a.m. at the Artesian East Village apartments on the 1400 block of Bouldercrest Road near Glen Emerald Park.

DeKalb Dispatch says both children were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

