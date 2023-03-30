2 children shot overnight at apartment complex in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials in DeKalb County say two children were shot overnight at an apartment complex.

It happened just after 2 a.m. at the Artesian East Village apartments on the 1400 block of Bouldercrest Road near Glen Emerald Park.

DeKalb Dispatch says both children were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

