Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

5 arrested after undercover College Park prostitution sting

Five people face charges after an undercover prostitution sting in College Park.
By Natasha Pollard, Miles Montgomery and Jasmina Alston
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people were arrested and face charges for their involvement in prostitution and illegal activity after an undercover prostitution sting in College Park.

The arrests were made at locations on Old National Parkway, Old National Highway and White City Road, including a SureStay Hotel, Travelodge and Sky View High School.

The problem of human trafficking and prostitution goes beyond just College Park.

‘Not Our Girls’ is a metro Atlanta organization committed to ending those crimes and protecting young women.

CEO Tenille Livingston told Atlanta News First parents must have these conversations with their kids, especially young daughters.

“It’s very important that we sound the alarm,” she said. “It’s very important that parents know that this is something taking place right here in our city.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your dog or cat to be outside for any extended...
Newton Co. family on edge after dog dies, man injured in attack
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., takes her seat on the House Oversight and Accountability...
‘Wow’ | Top headlines from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘60 Minutes’ profile
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
A tree crushed a Gordon County home after severe weather moved through parts of Georgia.
Severe storms cause damage in North Georgia; tornado confirmed in Cherokee Co.
No arrests have been made at this time.
2 women critically injured in hit-and-run crash, driver arrested in Gwinnett Co.

Latest News

Photo of Fred Kalil, Emily Gagnon, Fred Campagna, Rick Folbaum, and Tracye Hutchins
Atlanta News First sports director, legend Fred Kalil retires
Georgia DOT said electrical panels in the tunnel keep keep flooding and need to be relocated.
Traffic changes to Georgia 400 could cause delays in Forsyth County
The vehicle allegedly used in break-ins in Stockbridge.
Stockbridge police seeking persons of interest in vehicle break-ins
Barbie Brown, a volunteer and board member at SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center.
Cobb Co. children’s advocacy center aims to help abuse victims