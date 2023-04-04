5 arrested after undercover College Park prostitution sting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people were arrested and face charges for their involvement in prostitution and illegal activity after an undercover prostitution sting in College Park.

The Old National Hwy, Old National Pkwy, and White City Rd areas have been plagued with prostitution and illegal activity for years. The College Park Police Department is committed to changing this negative behavior and providing the businesses and residents in these areas a safe place to conduct business and live. This detail is the first of many to help accomplish this goal.

The arrests were made at locations on Old National Parkway, Old National Highway and White City Road, including a SureStay Hotel, Travelodge and Sky View High School.

The problem of human trafficking and prostitution goes beyond just College Park.

‘Not Our Girls’ is a metro Atlanta organization committed to ending those crimes and protecting young women.

CEO Tenille Livingston told Atlanta News First parents must have these conversations with their kids, especially young daughters.

“It’s very important that we sound the alarm,” she said. “It’s very important that parents know that this is something taking place right here in our city.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.