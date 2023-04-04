DeKalb kicks off its virtual youth job training program this summer

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County’s seventh annual summer jobs training program will feature 800 virtual youth internship opportunities.

This summer DeKalb kicks off its Youth Jobs Training Program hosted by CEO Michael Thurmond and the Board of Commissioners for its 2023 DeKalb Virtual Career Academy, run by WorkSource DeKalb.

“As families continue to struggle to navigate high inflation and food prices, DeKalb County wants to help youth earn money to purchase much-needed items for school while learning critical job skills,” CEO Thurmond said.

The internship program will be provided to 800 DeKalb residents ages 14 to 24 who will be paid $10 per hour.

To apply for the program applicants are encouraged to go to www.dekalbcountyga.gov/careeracademy and apply between April 5 through 11:59 p.m. April 11 for the five-week program, which runs from June 5 through July 7.

A lottery system will be used to make the selection process fair and the final selections will be emailed no later than April 28.

Even though this is a virtual program, there is still a limited number of 11th and 12th graders who will be given the opportunity to gain some workforce experience by training onsite at designated DeKalb County District school locations. There will also be a limited number of on-the-job training opportunities for the older youth at selected county worksites.

The DeKalb Virtual Career Academy’s primary focus is to close achievement gaps, offer counseling and support to youth and their parents, and provide a positive alternative career experience during the summer months for youth. There are six virtual components the academy will feature in its creative design: academic enrichment, academic counseling and support, career preparation training, credentialing training, GED preparation, and motivational/empowerment training.

