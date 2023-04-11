Positively Georgia
ATL Airport teams up with charity to help people with disabilities

Easing travel anxiety for those with disabilities
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The airport partnered with The Arc Georgia, Delta and Wings for All to invite a group with intellectual and developmental disabilities to an airport walk-through.

The group practiced getting through a security checkpoint and navigating all the way to the gate and onto the plane.

Air travel for people with disabilities can be a lot due to the noise, change in routine and unfamiliar surroundings. An event like this can really help reassure these travelers that they can overcome those obstacles. The organizers said they felt encouraged to do this exercise because everyone deserves to travel.

“Whether it be helping folks with wheelchairs or helping folks with special needs, we are committed to ensuring that your travel experience is as enjoyable as for everybody else,” said Joe Miller, vice president of airport operations for Delta Airlines.

“I, myself am a parent of a child, with four individual disabilities. Parents, caregivers, professionals, we wanted them to have the same experience,” said Shannon Mattox, director at The Arc Georgia.

Organizers say people with intellectual disabilities are misunderstood and often flagged by TSA for suspicious behavior. They hope this exercise can make those thousands of Georgia families feel more comfortable traveling by air.

