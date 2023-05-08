Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Stigma through the eyes of 3 people living with mental illness

We sat down with three Georgians with mental illnesses who shared what facing stigma has looked like in their own lives.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We hear the word stigma, but do we really know what it means, what it looks like for the people who experience it? It is Mental Health Awareness Month and Atlanta News First is committed to telling stories about the realities, people with mental illnesses are facing here in Georgia. We are sitting down with three Georgians with mental illnesses, who are sharing what facing stigma has looked like in their own lives, what they are doing about it and what the community needs to know.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Showers, storms are moving south and approaching the North Georgia mountains
First Alert Forecast | Chance of rain, thunder increases tonight into early Monday morning!
Checks will be mailed starting next week, and continue through the month of May. The amount...
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 women injured after shooting at DeKalb County gas station
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT CITY TO ALLEN, TEXAS - A law enforcement officer walks as people are...
Allen mall shooting suspect identified, senior law enforcement source tells CNN

Latest News

Boot girls in Buckhead
‘Boot Girls’ not afraid of confrontations with booting employees
Surveillance photo of individual wanted in connection to armed robbery in Atlanta.
Police search for person wanted in connection to robbery in Atlanta
Illegal dumping off Cheshire Bridge Road
City of Atlanta works to clean up blighted properties on Cheshire Bridge Road
Train blockages in West Atlanta.
Train crossing complaints rise in Atlanta, Georgia as rail profits soar