Stigma through the eyes of 3 people living with mental illness

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We hear the word stigma, but do we really know what it means, what it looks like for the people who experience it? It is Mental Health Awareness Month and Atlanta News First is committed to telling stories about the realities, people with mental illnesses are facing here in Georgia. We are sitting down with three Georgians with mental illnesses, who are sharing what facing stigma has looked like in their own lives, what they are doing about it and what the community needs to know.

