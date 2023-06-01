Positively Georgia
4 arrested in connection with shooting death of Powder Springs teen

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Powder Springs teen.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Bill Arp area around 6 p.m. May 31 and found 17-year-old Brian Brown with a gunshot wound. Brown died after being taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says four people were arrested.

Zayden Cooper, Angel Menchaca Hernandez, Giovanni Omedeo and Douglas Omedeo were arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with Brown’s death.

