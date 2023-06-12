Look Up Atlanta
Former Rockdale Co. deputy arrested for murder of father of unborn child

Photo of former Rockdale County Sheriff's Office deputy Jovaa Jackson
Photo of former Rockdale County Sheriff's Office deputy Jovaa Jackson(Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested in connection to the murder of the father of her unborn child, Clayton County police said.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Southlake Cove Court after reports of a person shot in Jonesboro around 8 p.m. on June 4.

When they got there, officers found 28-year-old Terrell Douglas near the apartment’s entrance with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died, police say.

Investigators say Douglas and 31-year-old Jovaa Jackson were in a relationship and Douglas “was the father of her unborn child.” Witnesses told police Douglas was visiting a friend when Jackson arrived at the location. Police say the “verbal altercation turned deadly” when Jackson pulled out a gun and shot Douglas.

According to the department, Jackson resigned from her position on May 31.

Douglas turned herself in after police obtained warrants for malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and stalking. Police say she turned over the weapon she used during the murder to detectives.

