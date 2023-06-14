Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man found shot and killed on dirt road in Gwinnett County

Man found shot and killed on dirt road in Gwinnett County
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DACULA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett police are trying to figure out what led up to a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Dacula.

Officers responded to a person shot call just after 10 p.m. on Stanley Road. When they got to the location, they found a man dead on the road.

Police had Stanley Road blocked off at Pipeline Road as homicide investigators gathered evidence at the scene. The road has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump prays with pastor Mario Bramnick, third from right, and others at...
Donald Trump speaks after pleading not guilty to 37 federal charges
683 Boulevard NE and 513 Ponce De Leon Avenue Chick-Fil-A
Midtown Atlanta’s newest Chick-fil-A raising traffic concerns ahead of opening
Frontera Mexican Kitchen fire
Crews battle large fire at Gwinnett County restaurant Frontera
The National Park Service is defending its decision to shift the tubing business ‘Shoot the...
National Park Service defends moving ‘Shoot the Hooch’ tubing company upriver
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

Jill Grill
Metro couple disputes bill from dental chain that has lost BBB accreditation
Butts County woman slated to return home after a tornado destroyed her Jackson mobile home.
Butts County woman to return home months after tornado destroyed her home
Butts County woman to return home months after tornado destroyed her home
Man found shot and killed on dirt road in Gwinnett County