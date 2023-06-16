Look Up Atlanta
Man dies after being shot at Gwinnett County park, dropped off at fire station

A shooting left one man dead in Gwinnett County.
A shooting left one man dead in Gwinnett County.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a homicide Thursday night that left one man dead in Gwinnett County.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says there are two separate scenes in connection to this investigation. They say the victim was shot at Lenora Park and then dropped off at Gwinnett County Fire Station 6 off Johnson Road in Snellville.

Police were called to the fire station shortly after 10:30 p.m. for a man suffering from gunshot wounds. They tried giving him medical assistance before rushing him to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators say an unknown person dropped the victim off at the fire station before taking off without leaving a name or any other information, and now police are looking for this person to learn more about what led up to this deadly shooting.

“At this time, we do not know if it was multiple shooters or multiple weapons or what kind of caliber, but we do know there were shell casings located here,” said Hideshi Valle, Public Information Officer for the Gwinnett County Police Department. “We’re trying to gather as much evidence as possible and we’re urging all our citizens or anyone that might have information, ring camera footage, or anything caught on surveillance to please come forward.”

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Click here to access the report and pictures.

Shooting location:

Victim dropped off:

