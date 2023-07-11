State lawmaker calls for South Fulton mayor to resign after alleged trespassing, burglary

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, Representative Roger Bruce (D-Atlanta) said it’s in the best interest of South Fulton if Mayor Khalid Kamau resigns from office.

“With all the turmoil I would suggest he should just resign,” said Rep. Bruce, in an interview with Atlanta News First.

“If he’s really and honestly interested in the welfare of this city and whether or not the city goes forward quickly, I think that would be the best thing for him to do,” Rep. Bruce said.

Mayor Kamau faces felony charges of burglary and trespassing after he was arrested over the weekend on private property in Fairburn.

According to the arrest warrants acquired by Atlanta News First, the homeowner told police he initially saw Kamau on his property from surveillance cameras on site.

The homeowner then drove to the lake house along Cascade Palmetto Highway and approached Kamau.

The two had a sharp exchange before the homeowner told police Kamau explained his position.

“Do you know who the (expletive) I am? I’m the Mayor and I’ll wait for my police force to get here and see what happens then,” per the arrest warrants.

Kamau told officials the homeowner threatened him with a gun.

According to Kamau, the homeowner said, “If you take another step, I’m going to shoot you,” per the arrest warrants.

Kamau was arrested before being released on bond on Saturday.

Mayor Khalid Kamau did not respond to requests for comment from Atlanta News First.

Reshard Snellings, who identified himself as Mayor Kamau’s landlord, said the Mayor was staying with him but not available for an interview.

“I do feel like he’s being unfairly treated. I feel like he’s being targeted by the forces of the police department,” said Snellings, in an interview with Atlanta News First on Monday.

City officials said they had no comment on Monday to the arrests.

On Sunday, a spokesperson released this statement:

“The City of South Fulton is committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their position, are subject to the same fair and just treatment. As the investigation is still ongoing, we are unable to provide further details at this time.”

The South Fulton City Council and Mayor Kamau have been marred by controversy over the last 2 years.

In July 2022, the Council issued a Vote of No Confidence against Mayor Kamau.

“A vote of no confidence of Mayor Khalid Kamau is warranted, is necessary,” said Corey Reeves, acting Mayor Pro Tem.

Before the executive session, Mayor Kamau alerted the crowd he had served temporary restraining order lawsuits against the city attorney and each council member.

The City of South Fulton was established in 2017.

Rep. Bruce said the recent controversies are just part of the growing pains in establishing a new municipality.

He said the City is showing tremendous economic growth.

“I was very involved in helping to create this city. And like I said, I don’t think we made a mistake. I think we did the absolute correct thing in creating the city. We just have to get some of the bugs worked out,” said. Rep. Bruce.

