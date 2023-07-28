Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Extreme heat taking toll on Metro Atlanta paramedics

American Medical Response said they’ve received an influx of heat-related calls.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The extreme heat has local paramedics working around the clock.

American Medical Response said they’ve received an influx of heat-related calls.

Paramedic Briana Briscoe said the precautions they stress to the public are those responding to heat emergencies.

“We’re exposed to heat just as much as the citizens are,” said Briscoe.

Briscoe said they have measures in place to keep employees safe.

“We have to make sure our crews stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing, wear sunscreen,” she said.

Briscoe said it can be a physically taxing job.

“Once they are on the stretcher, we’re still lifting in and out of the ambulance, loading and unloading the stretcher, walking up flights of stairs,” Briscoe said.

Briscoe showed Atlanta News First some of the tools they use when treating heat exhaustion.

“We start with our IV fluids that are in the vehicles, so they are a little cooler than outside temperature. Place ice packs in certain body parts that absorb too quickly,” she said.

Tips for preventing heat exhaustion or stroke:
  • Stay indoors and avoid being out in the heat when possible
  • Seek an air-conditioned environment
  • If you don’t have air conditioning, consider visiting an air-conditioned shopping mall, public library or community cooling center to cool off
  • Drink plenty of water, including beverages with electrolytes, regardless of activity level
  • Limit alcohol intake
  • Wear lightweight clothing
  • When outside, wear sunscreen and protective clothing
  • Avoid strenuous activities
  • Never leave a child or pet in the car, even to run a quick errand

If you know someone experiencing confusion, loss of consciousness, seizures, very high body temperature and have stopped sweating, paramedics said to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fani Willis has said any indictments regarding Donald Trump will come before the end of August.
Security barriers at Fulton courthouse as DA nears ‘historical’ decision
First Alert Heat
FIRST ALERT | Triple-digit temperatures expected for first time in 4 years
This year, Travel and Leisure magazine ranks the college by Rome as number 2 most beautiful...
Georgia college ranks No. 2 most beautiful in the country
D’Cuban Café
Restaurant Report Card: Zaxby’s fails with 68; D’Cuban Cafe earns 100
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed at the intersection of Cityview Drive and Golden...
Man hit by vehicle, killed near Cobb County intersection

Latest News

A pair of handcuffs.
Arizona man who extorted Georgia Tech gets prison time
Police car
Burglars pretend to be police, rob multiple Gwinnett County homes, police say
Melvin Briggs
Man arrested, charged with murder in Conyers, sheriff’s office says
A constant force for change and advancement in the City of Atlanta, Marvin S. Arrington Sr. was...
Atlanta Trailblazer Marvin Arrington Sr. remembered fondly at celebration of life at Ebenezer Baptist Church