Extreme heat taking toll on Metro Atlanta paramedics

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The extreme heat has local paramedics working around the clock.

American Medical Response said they’ve received an influx of heat-related calls.

Paramedic Briana Briscoe said the precautions they stress to the public are those responding to heat emergencies.

“We’re exposed to heat just as much as the citizens are,” said Briscoe.

Briscoe said they have measures in place to keep employees safe.

“We have to make sure our crews stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing, wear sunscreen,” she said.

Briscoe said it can be a physically taxing job.

“Once they are on the stretcher, we’re still lifting in and out of the ambulance, loading and unloading the stretcher, walking up flights of stairs,” Briscoe said.

Briscoe showed Atlanta News First some of the tools they use when treating heat exhaustion.

“We start with our IV fluids that are in the vehicles, so they are a little cooler than outside temperature. Place ice packs in certain body parts that absorb too quickly,” she said.

Tips for preventing heat exhaustion or stroke:

Stay indoors and avoid being out in the heat when possible

Seek an air-conditioned environment

If you don’t have air conditioning, consider visiting an air-conditioned shopping mall, public library or community cooling center to cool off

Drink plenty of water, including beverages with electrolytes, regardless of activity level

Limit alcohol intake

Wear lightweight clothing

When outside, wear sunscreen and protective clothing

Avoid strenuous activities

Never leave a child or pet in the car, even to run a quick errand

If you know someone experiencing confusion, loss of consciousness, seizures, very high body temperature and have stopped sweating, paramedics said to call 911 immediately.

