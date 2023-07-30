Back to School
Man electrocuted to death after jumping into Lake Lanier, officials say

Lake Lanier
Lake Lanier
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 24-year-old man is dead after jumping into Lake Lanier, according to officials.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the man apparently jumped into the lake near Lanier Beach South Road in Forsyth County and was electrocuted when he entered the water.

DNR told Atlanta News First a neighbor reportedly saw what was happening, shut off the power, and pulled the man from the water. He was rushed to Northside Forsyth Hospital where he later died.

It is unclear why the water was electrified.

An investigation is ongoing.

