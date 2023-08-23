Atlanta SAG-AFTRA members hold rally as Hollywood writers’ strike continues

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - From Los Angeles to Atlanta, the Hollywood writers’ strike is still in full swing. And the Peach State is feeling the impact.

Hundreds of members of the local SAG-AFTRA union held a rally Tuesday night showing their continued solidarity for writers and actors seeking more money and respect in their industry.

“It’s unique to us because we’ve never been a part of this fight,” Atlanta-based actor Nelson Bonilla said.

The Hollywood writer’s strike has been going on since May 2. In July, SAG-AFTRA joined in the fight. Since then, production on nearly every U.S. television show and movie set has been shut down.

“We’re all artists and we bring much talent to what we all see on television. And to be treated fairly is what we’re all here for,” Atlanta-based actor Rick Perez said.

Another concern actors have is being replaced by artificial intelligence. They fear companies may also use AI to add an actor’s voice or image to a project without their consent.

“You know this. You cannot replace human creativity and human imagination,” AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler said.

Since 2008 Georgia has become a TV and film production hub thanks to a hefty tax credit program.

Last year the industry generated nearly $4 billion for the state. But that number could be at least a third lower this year since four months have already passed without much TV or film production in Georgia.

Economists say it’s hard to tell what the final impact will be, or how long the strike will last. But actors at Tuesday’s Atlanta SAG-AFTRA rally say they will continue fighting until an agreement is reached.

“It’s been over 100 days and the steam ain’t stopping,” Atlanta-based stunt actor Juan Abdias said.

