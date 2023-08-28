Back to School
Sheriff: Over 40 pounds of meth found after man stopped for not using turning signal

Johnathan De Jesus Monzon Valdivia, 21, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin,...
Johnathan De Jesus Monzon Valdivia, 21, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, failure to maintain lane, failure to use a turning signal and driving while unlicensed.(Haralson County Sheriff's Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BREMEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A California man was charged after being pulled over for not using a turning signal turned into a drug bust, according to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

The traffic stop happened Monday on I-20.

After being pulled over, the sheriff’s office said the white Honda Civic was searched and 44 pounds of methamphetamine and 16 grams of black tar heroin were found.

Johnathan De Jesus Monzon Valdivia, 21, faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, failure to maintain lane, failure to use a turning signal and driving while unlicensed.

The sheriff’s office said the drugs, valued at $395,000, were going to be distributed in west Georgia.

