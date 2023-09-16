3-Degree Guarantee
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect in Sandy Springs

By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sandy Springs police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a homicide suspect.

On Saturday after 1 a.m., police responded to reports of a person shot after a fight at La Doña Night Club off Northwood Drive. The victim died from their injuries, police said.

The shooting suspect is a Black man with a height between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches, police said. He is considered armed and dangerous and may be connected to Houston, Texas.

Anyone who has seen him should contact Detective S. Voronkov by emailing SVoronkov@SandySpringsGa.gov or calling (770) 551-2562, police said.

“Please use caution,” they added.

