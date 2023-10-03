3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Explore the tomb of King Tut in new immersive exhibition in Doraville

The exhibit includes more than one thousand objects, graphics, movies, and an audio guide.
King Tut exhibit in Doraville
King Tut exhibit in Doraville(Atlanta News First)
By Don Shipman
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new immersive exhibit in Doraville is giving visitors the opportunity to see King Tut’s tomb up close.

The exhibit, Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures, showcases reproductions of burial treasures of the Pharaoh’s tomb in the Egyptian Valley of the Kings.

The executive producer at the Exhibition Hub Art Center in Doraville where Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures is being shown, calls the exhibit an immersive experience. It includes more than 1,000 objects, graphics, movies, and an audio guide.

“This is a chance to go back in time to some of the origins of civilization,” said John Zaller, Executive Producer at Exhibition Hub. “It’s a wonderful, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The idea is to transport guests to ancient Egypt and shed light on the life and afterlife of the famed pharaoh. Visitors who’ve walked through the exhibit call it awe-inspiring.”

“When you consider what the Egyptians buried their king with, and every single object you see here served a purpose in his afterlife. So, you have shrines that enclose, the sarcophagus that enclosed the coffin, and of course, all gold. The innermost one is 423 pounds of gold,” said Dr. Melinda Hartwig, Special Advisor to Tutankhamun.

You can check out Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures at the Exhibition Hub Art Center in Doraville through the end of the year. You can find ticket information here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aimee Lafakis was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Brookhaven Police...
Body of missing Brookhaven mother found, police say
Blue Hawk super coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia (Source: Six Flags Over Georgia website)
Six Flags worker killed in car accident on employee access road
Aimee Lafakis was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Brookhaven police...
Family desperate for answers after Brookhaven woman goes missing
Correctional Officer Robert Clark died on Sunday after he was stabbed by a prisoner at Smith...
State prison officer killed by inmate, Ga. corrections department says
Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says

Latest News

OIS Gwinnett County
GBI investigates deadly shooting involving officer in Gwinnett County
The scene of a structure fire on Village Main Street in Stone Mountain.
4 people escape fire at townhomes in DeKalb County
The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion after no players hit it big Monday...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion; 2 in Georgia win $50K each
OIS Gwinnett County
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Gwinnett County