Former IDF service member starts Atlanta fundraiser for Israeli protective gear

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Humanitarian efforts are happening here on the home front in metro Atlanta.

A former service member of the Israeli Defense Forces, Tal Scheuer, who lives in Atlanta is raising money to help fund protective gear for families in his small town of Kibbutz Moran in northern Israel, and other places that need it.

Tal and his family are working to raise $20,000 for families in Israel who can’t get survival supplies like flashlights and other protective gear during this time of crisis.

“My brother is literally on the other side receiving the equipment that I’m accumulating here and shipping to him,” Tal said.

Tal’s mother, father, and siblings are all in Israel and since last Wednesday Tal has been using his fundraiser to purchase protective supplies to ship to Kibbutz Moran.

“Our initiative is strictly to protect civilian lives. We are sending only stuff that can help, like helmets, vests with protective plates in case someone is shot at, flashlights, and other gear,” Tal said.

Metro Atlanta residents like Reid Miller felt called to help after seeing the devastation and donated to Tal’s fundraiser.

“Talking to someone that you know who knows people and understands the severity of it made me want to do something,” Miller said.

While Israel is still at war with Hamas, basic tools for survival like flashlights and other protective gear are hard to come by for residents.

Each day is now focused on ensuring you will see tomorrow, as the future remains uncertain.

Tal’s 17-year-old brother is one of the many Israeli civilians now part of a daily neighborhood watch in his hometown of Kibbutz Moran, working to ensure their neighbors are safe and have the protective gear they need to survive.

“My brother, even my father right now need to get up at two a.m. and go to the entrance of the community and just stand and watch every day,” Tal said.

The Ballistic Armor Defense and Equipment Shop in Marietta is also one of the many local vendors who have stepped up to help assist Tal and the Jewish community in getting protective gear.

If you would like to support Tal’s Fundraiser you can click here or scan the QR code.

Israel fundraiser QR code (Tal Scheuer)

