6-year-old boy dies in apartment fire, Gwinnett police say

(FILE)
(FILE)(WALA)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are investigating the death of a young boy in Peachtree Corners Thursday morning, they said.

Police and the fire department were called to 4900 Springs Lane, listed as an apartment complex called 3500 The Vine, in response to a fire. Firefighters reportedly found an unresponsive 6-year-old boy in a unit. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

Officials are currently at the scene, which has been identified as a homicide.

Check back with Atlanta News First as this story develops.

