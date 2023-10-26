Georgia classrooms take part in Jumpstart’s Read for the Record Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Getting children lost in the world of books and teaching them to enjoy reading is an act of love.

“We want them to leave here knowing how to read,” said Carrington Academy Principal Brittany Meeks.

On Thursday, at Carrington Academy preschool in Braselton, children are taking part in a worldwide effort designed to celebrate early literacy. The event is called Jumpstart’s Read for the Record.

According to the organization’s website, more than two million readers in classrooms, libraries, and communities from around the world, come together by reading the same book on the same day.

This year’s read is “Lots of Love” by Jenny Torres Sanchez. The children had special guest, Flowery Branch Mayor Ed Asbridge, show up to read the book to them.

“It takes you places you think you will never get to. Some people, it helps you dream,” said Meeks.

For more information about JumpStart and their mission, visit their website.

