Georgia judges accuse foster care agency of trying to break state law

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia juvenile judges are accusing the state’s child welfare agency of trying to violate state law, according to testimony in an ongoing federal probe.

“The law is clear about when we detain children,” said Paulding County Juvenile Judge Carolyn Altman who, along with two others, testified Monday about their interactions with the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS).

It was the second public hearing of the U.S. Senate Human Rights subcommittee’s investigation into DFCS, led by Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Under oath, Altman detailed an August meeting of more than two dozen judges, in which she alleged DFCS top leadership asked them to keep children in youth detention centers while the state works to find foster homes.

“As judges, we do not lock up children, especially special needs, [just] because we can’t find placement for them,” Altman said.

Ossoff asked a second witness, Gwinnett County Juvenile Judge Nhan-Ai Simms, if that was lawful under Georgia law. She replied that it wasn’t.

“If our child welfare system has gotten to the point where we want to extend a child’s time and in detention just because we can’t find a place for them, then something’s wrong, and it’s not working,” Simms said. “We need change.”

The witnesses described how state law indicates a child shall not be detained to punish, treat, or due to a lack of a more appropriate facility.

Wenona Belton, who recently retired as a Fulton County juvenile judge, is hopeful the federal probe will improve the system.

“I definitely want to see some policy changes,” said Belton, who also outlined her frustrations with a system that “is not working” and that is “placing the burden on children and chastising them when they fail, categorizing them as difficult.”

Altman echoed that same concern, and said few resources pr long-term solutions are given to families.

“An overuse and misuse of the safety resource plan [is] a short-term fix but then they may not circle back and fully address the problem,” Altman said, adding DFCS administratively closes cases without substantive assistance to the caregiver.

Simms said case closures happen prematurely and too often, and the DFCS “culture prioritizes metrics over safety.”

Atlanta News First Investigates reached out to DFCS on Monday for comment on the allegations in the hearing. The agency has not responded but has repeatedly denied any “systemic” failures in its system.

