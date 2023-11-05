Man arrested following deadly shooting in Troup County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that left one person dead and two injured in Troup County on Saturday.

According to police, Jacorious Jamar Thomas, 32, was “directly involved in the shooting that led” to the death of Tabious Frazier in LaGrange.

The shooting happened at 412 Daniel Street. When officers responded to the scene, they found Frazier who had been shot at least one time in the left shoulder. Frazier was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Police said two other individuals had also been shot that day. Shanteria Render and Tiara Smoker were injured in the shooting.

Jacorious Jamar Thomas is charged with felony murder, police said.

