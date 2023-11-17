Atlanta News First’s ‘Books to Kids’ visits Lee Street Elementary in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A good book can open us up to the world. That’s why Atlanta News First is on a mission to distribute as many books as possible to metro Atlanta children.

Students at Lee Street Elementary School are on the receiving end of free books. On Friday, each student in grades PreK through 5th will receive a goodie backpack stuffed with five books - for a total of 2,680 books donated.

Since ANF started the “Books to Kids” program in 2018, the station, along with its many partners, has distributed more than 75,000 books to more than 15,000 children throughout metro Atlanta.

During Friday’s book giveaway in Clayton County, students will have the opportunity to participate in storytime with ANF anchors, reporters, and meteorologists – as well as Georgia State University athletes and cheerleaders.

Statistics show if kids are not reading proficiently by 3rd grade, they most likely will never catch up. Third grade is when children make the shift from learning to read to reading to learn.

Atlanta News First partners with several organizations and businesses throughout the metro including - Ken Nugent – attorneys at law, Troncalli Subaru and Subaru of Kennesaw, Delta Community Credit Union, McDonald’s, Page Turners Make Great Learners, Two Men and a Truck, Georgia State University, and the Georgia Department of Education.

