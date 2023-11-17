Braves’ High-A affiliate rebrands as Rome Emperors

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Friends, Romans, Braves fans, the Braves’ High-A affiliate in Rome, Georgia, has chosen a new name.

From 2024 on, the team will be known as the Rome Emperors.

The team originally announced the rebranding back in August. According to the team, there were more than 5,300 suggestions for a new name.

The name might conjure up images of togas, centurions and ancient history, but the team is going in a slightly different direction with its branding: penguins!

An emperor penguin smugly looks on in the team’s new logo.

This is our Roman Empire.



Welcome to the Emperor City. 🐧#RuleTheLand pic.twitter.com/ZSrcWKFJM7 — Rome Emperors (@GoEmperors) November 16, 2023

There are nods to the Eternal City throughout the branding; Roman columns and numerals appear in the wordmarks and the team’s penguin mascot adopts a regal pose.

The Rome Emperors’ first game is Apr. 5 against the Hickory Crawdads.

