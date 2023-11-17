3-Degree Guarantee
Braves’ High-A affiliate rebrands as Rome Emperors

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman runs toward first base as rain clouds move in before a...
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman runs toward first base as rain clouds move in before a 44-minute rain delay in the first inning of their exhibition baseball game against the team's minor league Future Stars Saturday, March 29, 2014, in Rome, Ga. (AP Photo/David Tulis) (Dave Tulis | AP)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Friends, Romans, Braves fans, the Braves’ High-A affiliate in Rome, Georgia, has chosen a new name.

From 2024 on, the team will be known as the Rome Emperors.

The team originally announced the rebranding back in August. According to the team, there were more than 5,300 suggestions for a new name.

The name might conjure up images of togas, centurions and ancient history, but the team is going in a slightly different direction with its branding: penguins!

An emperor penguin smugly looks on in the team’s new logo.

There are nods to the Eternal City throughout the branding; Roman columns and numerals appear in the wordmarks and the team’s penguin mascot adopts a regal pose.

The Rome Emperors’ first game is Apr. 5 against the Hickory Crawdads.

