Renowned Atlanta radio host now voice of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s a new voice that will ring out through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, guiding fliers to their desired destinations.

The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice will be used as the airport’s automated message system, which will help guide passengers through overhead announcements.

Airport officials said his voice as the new announcement system went live on Thanksgiving Eve.

”We strive to create a sense of place for people traveling to and through ATL, and there is no better manifestation than by partnering with an Atlanta radio legend like Ryan Cameron,” said Jai Ferrell, ATL chief commercial officer and deputy general manager. “His charisma, talent and professionalism make him a wonderful ambassador to the public as the voice of Hartsfield-Jackson.”

In an Instagram post, Cameron said he’s “blessed to be the voice of the world’s busiest airport.”

