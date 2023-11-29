3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Renowned Atlanta radio host now voice of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice...
The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice will be used as the airport’s automated message system, which will help guide passengers through overhead announcements.(Ryan Cameron)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s a new voice that will ring out through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, guiding fliers to their desired destinations.

The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice will be used as the airport’s automated message system, which will help guide passengers through overhead announcements.

Airport officials said his voice as the new announcement system went live on Thanksgiving Eve.

”We strive to create a sense of place for people traveling to and through ATL, and there is no better manifestation than by partnering with an Atlanta radio legend like Ryan Cameron,” said Jai Ferrell, ATL chief commercial officer and deputy general manager. “His charisma, talent and professionalism make him a wonderful ambassador to the public as the voice of Hartsfield-Jackson.”

In an Instagram post, Cameron said he’s “blessed to be the voice of the world’s busiest airport.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter | Here’s how you can watch
El presidente Joe Biden y la primera dama Jill Biden en la Base de la Fuerza Aérea Andrews en...
President Joe Biden in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter’s service will impact traffic | What to know
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who can identify the suspects accused of...
Sheriff’s office looking to identify Coweta County shoplifting suspects

Latest News

‘We’re here to help each other’ Plains community carrying on Rosalynn Carter’s legacy.
Plains prepares for its final goodbye to Rosalynn Carter
(L-R) Young Thug, attorney Brian Steel
Defense attorneys take the stage in day 2 of Young Thug’s trial
Scotch and Stogie
Family cuts Thanksgiving London trip short after dogsitter shot at, dogs stolen
Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Clayton County Jail was charged with...
‘Racially motivated murder’ at Clayton County Jail under investigation, sheriff says