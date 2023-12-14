Cobb County students apprehended after picture of student with weapon shared, school officials say
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An AirDropped photo of a student with a weapon that circulated at a Cobb County high school prompted district officials to take action Thursday, district officials told Atlanta News First.
According to a spokesperson for the Cobb County School District, the photo was being shared at McEachern High School, prompting a response from school system police.
The identities of the students involved were not released. It is unclear if the students involved include the student reportedly photographed with a weapon.
The district is encouraging students, staff and parents to report any safety concerns to the District’s Tipline through calls, texts or emails.
