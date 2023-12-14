3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Cobb County students apprehended after picture of student with weapon shared, school officials say

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An AirDropped photo of a student with a weapon that circulated at a Cobb County high school prompted district officials to take action Thursday, district officials told Atlanta News First.

According to a spokesperson for the Cobb County School District, the photo was being shared at McEachern High School, prompting a response from school system police.

The identities of the students involved were not released. It is unclear if the students involved include the student reportedly photographed with a weapon.

The district is encouraging students, staff and parents to report any safety concerns to the District’s Tipline through calls, texts or emails.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne, 25, left, was standing trial on charges for the death of Kenneth Herring, 62,...
Woman found guilty of shooting and killing man who left scene of Clayton County crash
Money you worked for, held by your employer — new data shows thousands of Georgians are owed...
Thousands of Georgia workers are owed back wages. Here’s how to find out if you’re owed money.
Georgia Power crews are replacing the old lights in the Georgia 400 Buckhead tunnel.
Buckhead’s tunnel of darkness begins seeing the light
Trial for Hannah Payne this week
Murder trial begins for woman accused of shooting, killing man who fled from accident
Multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Multiple people killed in crashes on I-85 at Georgia-Alabama line

Latest News

Former Rockdale County teacher arrested for child cruelty
Police are looking for a 2003-2008 silver Honda Pilot in the incident connected to the death...
Brookhaven police are seeking public’s help in deadly shooting
Picture of student with weapon circulates school
Police are looking for a 2003-2008 silver Honda Pilot in connection to the death of Wesley...
Brookhaven PD looking for vehicle involved in shooting death of Atlanta man
Yang Yang prepares to predict who will win the 2023 Peach Bowl: the Penn State Nittany Lions...
VIDEO: Giant panda at Zoo Atlanta predicts 2023 Peach Bowl winner