Cobb County students apprehended after picture of student with weapon shared, school officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An AirDropped photo of a student with a weapon that circulated at a Cobb County high school prompted district officials to take action Thursday, district officials told Atlanta News First.

According to a spokesperson for the Cobb County School District, the photo was being shared at McEachern High School, prompting a response from school system police.

“Earlier today, a photo of a student with a weapon was airdropped to other students. The Cobb County School District Police Department quickly responded, investigated, and apprehended the students involved. The school is safe and secure. We take such actions very seriously and the resulting consequences from police and the District can be severe. Student and staff safety is our top priority.”

The identities of the students involved were not released. It is unclear if the students involved include the student reportedly photographed with a weapon.

The district is encouraging students, staff and parents to report any safety concerns to the District’s Tipline through calls, texts or emails.

