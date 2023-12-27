3-Degree Guarantee
Woman shot, killed at Atlanta McDonald’s, police say

A deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta McDonald's is under investigation Wednesday afternoon, police said.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is dead after being shot at a McDonald’s in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the woman was found shot at the restaurant on 1166 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW.

The woman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said. She later died at the hospital, according to APD.

Police also said a child was inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting but wasn’t injured.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back with Atlanta News First for updates as we learn more about this shooting.

