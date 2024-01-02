3-Degree Guarantee
Special Needs Cobb gives those with special needs independence, support during holidays and beyond

For some people with disabilities in Cobb County and Cartersville, home for the holidays might mean staying at their group home.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is nothing like being home for the holidays. For some people with disabilities in Cobb County and Cartersville, home for the holidays might mean staying at their group home.

“Welcome to our house,” said 32-year-old Rachael Jenkins to Atlanta News First, who said home is where her friends are.

For Jenkins, her group home is the spot to be.

Jenkins is spending part of the holidays at the home. The homes are HUD housing, organized by the nonprofit Special Needs Cobb. Adults 18 and older have to qualify to live there.

“We are in Rachael’s favorite room of the house,” said Atlanta News First Reporter Sawyer Buccy. “My room,” said Jenkins.

There are 23 group homes, 22 in Cobb County and 1 in Cartersville. The oldest resident is in their 70s.

“We do things together. We encourage them to do what they can do,” said Sandra Bill.

Special Needs Cobb exists to support people with disabilities and their families. The group homes are designed to give residents independence and support. The adults go to day programs and outings.

“I take care of them like my own family,” said Bill, “It is about the love and the passion for the job. It is very very important.”

