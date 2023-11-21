Consider Donating to Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes, visit https://www.georgiasheriffsyouth.org.

Mission

The mission of Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes is to provide safe, loving residential care for abandoned, neglected and abused children.

Our Story

In the late 1950s, the sheriffs of Georgia became concerned about the growing problem of neglected, abused and abandoned children. Early in the 1960′s, in response to this problem, the first campus sponsored by the sheriffs opened in Lowndes County. In 1979 that location, Georgia Sheriffs’ Boys Ranch, merged with Cherokee Boys Estate, located in Whitfield County, and they became Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes. A third campus with an adjoining camp opened in Troup County, followed by our fourth campus in Emanuel County. Our fifth campus opened in 2006 in Murray County. Annually, the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes now serves more than one hundred children in residential care, and several hundred children participate in its camping program.

Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes gives children who are victims of physical and emotional neglect, physical and sexual abuse, and disrupted families the chance to live a life full of love, support, and opportunity in a full-time residential setting. Each child lives in a home with Houseparents where they eat, play, and learn as a family. Education, recreation, and life skills training are essential components of our program.

Each child that arrives on our campuses is recognized as a unique individual who has experienced different challenges that need special attention. The staff of Youth Homes opens their hearts and arms to these children to free them from the uncertainties and stresses that separated them from their families. We provide counseling, teach life skills, and encourage the children to engage in school activities. Every Youth Homes child is offered the opportunity to attend college or technical school once they graduate from high school. They continue to receive nurturing support until their education is complete and they begin their lives on their own.

At Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes, each child we assist in their journey to adulthood is a success story. We have served thousands of children for over 60 years of service. Youth Homes’ alumni include doctors, military officers, teachers and counselors, as well as successful business men and women.

Since our primary source of revenue is contributions, these stories of success would not be possible without the generous support of the sheriffs and the people of Georgia. Many volunteers give countless hours each year to hold fundraising events on our behalf. Their enthusiasm and joy in working with our program is a blessing to all.

If you are one of these generous supporters, we say thank you! If you are not, please consider a contribution in any amount. Each gift, no matter the size, is important and appreciated.

Donations can be made online at georgiasheriffsyouth.org or by mail at Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes, 1000 Sheriffs Way, Madison, Georgia, 30650.