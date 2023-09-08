Attractions for All at the North Georgia State Fair

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of North Georgia State Fair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about North Georgia State Fair, visit https://www.northgeorgiastatefair.com.

It’s finally time for the North Georgia State Fair!

As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the Superior Plumbing Presents North Georgia State Fair attracts over 365,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states. This year we’re open September 21 through October 1, and our attractions are off the charts! We have four NEW attractions for 2023:

Sea Lion Splash! | You’ll laugh and stare in amazement as these unique creatures balance balls, catch rings, do handstands and perform gymnastics tricks! This is the only self-contained sea lion show in the country! When the sea lions are not performing their hilarious and educational show, they will be on display so that everyone can view them as they swim and play in their natural habitat. | Showtimes: Monday-Friday: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. | Saturday/Sunday: 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

MAX POWER | At 9 feet tall and decorated with extensive LED lighting, MAX POWER towers over crowds. MAX walks, talks, dances, and more - creating an instant party wherever he goes. MAX will stroll the grounds for 30 minutes for each performance. | Showtimes: Roaming the fairgrounds daily

Jurassic Kingdom | Audiences will roar with excitement as they experience life-like dinosaurs in action. Meet Terry the talking Pterodactyl, Jack, a 2-month-old Brontosaurus and many more! | Showtimes: Monday-Friday: 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. | Saturday/Sunday: 2:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Ready Go Dog Show | The show features world champion Frisbee dogs, thrill seeking diving dogs, and the highest box jump dog in the world. Followed by a world class “meet n’ greet” for fans to get up close and personal with the 4-legged stars of the show. | Showtimes: Monday-Friday: 5:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. | Saturday/Sunday: 2:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

We also have a large assortment of returning attractions that are sure to delight you and your family, at any age!

Rosaire’s Royal Racers are the pig racers who will be performing each and every day. Sandscapes sculptures will be on display at the Georgia Grown Exhibit Hall throughout the fair. This is something the entire family will love. Brian Ruth: Master of The Chainsaw is back with his incredible chainsaw carvings with three shows daily! The chainsaw carving auction will be held on the Local Entertainment Stage, Saturday, September 30 at 7:00 p.m. ARCY: Live Event Murals will be creating brand new, unique murals daily on the fairgrounds. Known for his paint splashed style of large scale street art, ARCY has been defining his skills for over a decade, creating hundreds of live murals and permanent large scale works throughout North America, Australia, and Europe. Life-size transforming robot vehicles, Robocars, will roam the grounds daily. A Jurassic Park Jeep that turns into a dinosaur will be on the loose for pictures with families! As seen on America’s Got Talent Extreme, David Smith “The Human Cannonball” will be shot 300 feet across the entire midway daily!

For the animal lovers, there will also be the North Georgia Animals Petting Barn and Eudora Farms Petting Zoo. The North Georgia Animals Petting Barn is located at the south entrance of the fairgrounds, for a fun and education experience with horses, goats, cows, rabbits, llamas and more. The Eudora Farms Petting Zoo offers an interactive, hands-on, exotic animal petting zoo, which includes a wallaby, zebra, lemur and camel, among other animals. Both will be open daily during fair hours.

We’ll also have a mega slide, carnival rides, the Wildcat Rollercoaster, a flower show and 4H contests, and a food court. Be sure to read our policies and payment methods before attending.

Check out our attraction map to plan out your visit to the North Georgia State Fair! We can’t wait to see you there!

Get your tickets today! | Check out our daily specials! | Daily hours and directions to the fairgrounds | Visit our website!