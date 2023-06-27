Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of West Shore Home and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about West Shore Home, visit https://westshorehome.com.

Bath remodel options are crucial to the home renovation process; while some simple upgrades can help to reinvigorate your space, custom bathtub and shower options paired with special consideration for personal preference can completely transform it. Every homeowner can benefit from a bathroom remodel that’s uniquely suited to their wants and needs, but dream bathroom makeovers are almost always tough and time-consuming—or are they?

BATH REMODEL OPTIONS ARE ENDLESS

Residents of Atlanta are known for their laid-back way of life, and West Shore Home® can help facilitate that by taking the hassle out of bath remodeling. With a wide range of products and options from which to choose, customization has never been so simple. Our design consultants can walk you through the remodeling process and help you decide on features that’ll make your bath or shower distinctly yours, and our installers can have the project done in a single day. Home renovation may sound like a pain, but West Shore Home customers know that it doesn’t have to be.

Atlanta’s history dates back to the early nineteenth century, and, while living in such a storied city has its perks, living in a home that’s equally as old might come with a few caveats—especially when it comes to the bathroom. Modern style and convenience are must-haves when it comes to the bathroom, and West Shore Home can make adding necessities like shower grab bars, shower benches, and built-in shower shelves a breeze. We also install a variety of wall surrounds and laser-etched tile patterns to help complete whichever style you may be pursuing. Plus, from fans and tub skirts to hardware, we can help you customize every aspect of your shower remodel.

KEEPING HOMEOWNERS HAPPY IN ATLANTA

A shower remodel with a sandstone acrylic surround and mattee black shower features.While bath and shower options and features aren’t always the first things consumers have in mind when discussing a remodel, they contribute greatly to the look and feel of a space, and adding more modern amenities can go quite a long way when marketing a home. Atlanta has experienced a major population increase in recent years—young professionals, new families, and retirees alike—and a bathroom remodel can be a great way of making a home more attractive to newcomers.

CONTACT WEST SHORE HOME TODAY

