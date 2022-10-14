Additional Wellstar offices close in conjunction with Atlanta Medical Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wellstar offices ranging from primary care to general surgery will close weeks after Atlanta Medical Center closes Nov. 1.

Wellstar listed the following offices impacted as part of a medical model supporting Atlanta Medical Center:

Wellstar Primary Care at 670 Dekalb Ave. - Relocating to 4441 Atlanta Rd. SE, Suite 216, Smyrna on Nov. 14

Wellstar Family Medicine at 3355 Cascade Road - Closing Nov. 18

Wellstar Family Medicine at 1136 Cleveland Ave. – Closing Nov. 18

Wellstar General Surgery at 1136 Cleveland Ave. – Closing Nov. 18

Wellstar Family Medicine at 560 Amsterdam Ave. – Closing Nov. 18

Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine at 229 Peachtree St. NE – Closing Nov. 18

Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine at 3886 Princeton Lakes Way SW – Closing Nov. 7

Wellstar Urogynecology at 3886 Princeton Lakes Way SW – Closing Nov. 18

Wellstar Urology at 3886 Princeton Lakes Way SW – Closed Sept. 30

South Fulton resident Reshard Snellings called the closures an “emergency.” He said he will lose access to his general practitioner in East Point and was given an alternative location in Vinings to receive care.

“I don’t have a medical facility I can go to. We’re actually in a health desert,” said Snellings.

Wellstar leaders are working on a new community care model to provide more options for patients like Snellings.

Wellstar Senior Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive Jill Case-Wirth said details on the plan would be released next week.

“There will be primary care access for South Fulton overall, and that need for transport for primary care services up to Cobb I don’t believe will be required,” said Case-Wirth. “We believe this is not a reactive model of care, but a proactive model of care that brings the right care to the right people at the right time.”

Residents impacted by the closures fear those alternative options might not be enough. They are calling on elected officials to step in, pushing for a certificate of need.

“There are people who don’t have the transportation to get to Cobb County or Vinings, so that’s going to impact their future,” said Snellings. “We need a certificate of need to get another hospital in the city of South Fulton.”

