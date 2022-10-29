FIRST ALERT: Cloudy, Breezy, Cool Saturday; Clouds/Showers Sunday

Cool Weekend Temperatures 60′s
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy, Cool Saturday; Showers Sunday
By Alexandra Steele
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Saturday will see increasing clouds throughout the day with highs mid to upper 60′s. Expect occasional showers on Sunday with the heaviest rain coming in late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Halloween evening will be cloudy and dry with temperatures in the upper 50′s and low 60′s.

