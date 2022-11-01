DeKalb man convicted in armed robbery and murder case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Dekalb man has been convicted in connection with an armed robbery in 2019.

Angelo Lenon was convicted of robbing an apartment with another man, Andrew Barkley. The pair were looking for drugs supposedly stashed in the apartment after they saw a picture of the drugs on social media. Lenon and Barkley entered the apartment and shot Daishone Flagg and Jeremie Tyson, the occupants of the apartment.

Flagg was shot in the forehead while he was sleeping. Tyson was shot in the back with a shotgun. Tyson was awake and able to shoot Barkley as Barkley and Lenon ran out the front door.

Tyson, Flagg and Barkley were all taken to Grady Hospital, where they later died.

Lenon was arrested in Newnan a few days later. He has been convicted of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Lenon has not been sentenced.

