Man accused of killing 3 at Kennesaw country club enters plea during hearing

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bryan Rhoden, accused of killing 3 men at the Pinetree County Club in Kennesaw in July 2021, appeared in court this morning.

One of the men was a beloved golf pro -- 46-year-old Gene Siller. Police believe that Rhoden kidnapped Henry Valdez and Paul Pierson at a warehouse on Jonesboro Road in Clayton County and brought them to the golf course where he killed them.

It is believed that Siller was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Because prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Rhoden, his case needs to be separated from the cases belonging to Justin Caleb Pruitt, who reportedly helped Rhoden with the kidnapping, and Taylor Nicole Cameron, who allegedly helped conceal the murder weapon.

Today’s appearance was the first step in the process.

Additionally, Rhoden officially pleaded not guilty to all charges, including 3 counts of malice murder, 3 counts of felony murder, 3 counts of kidnapping with bodily injury, 3 counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and more.

Rhoden’s defense says it has questions about the evidence the state may have. The state responded that it has turned over everything that it has to date and they will turn over any other evidence that may develop when it is ready.

The judge set Feb. 15 as a deadline for additional motions.

