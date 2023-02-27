Black History Month
Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl in DeKalb County

Zaliyah Missing 12-year-old in DeKalb County
Zaliyah Missing 12-year-old in DeKalb County(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police need your help finding a 12-year-old girl who mysteriously vanished.

The DeKalb County Police Department says Zaliyah was last seen Monday leaving her home near the 1500 Block of S. Hairston Rd.

Zaliyah is described as 5 feet-4 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray Rugrats joggers, a pink jacket, and a bonnet with white slides.

If you see have seen Zaliyah or have any information on her whereabouts, call SVU at 770-724-7710.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

