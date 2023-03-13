Positively Georgia
Tyler Perry new historical war drama to film in Cedartown

Joining the cast of Perry’s film: Oprah Winfrey, Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, and more.
Tyler Perry 6888th Battalion
Tyler Perry 6888th Battalion(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six Triple Eight is a historical war drama written, directed, and produced by Tyler Perry.

According to Perry, the film takes you on a journey through World War II while following the 6888th battalion, the only all-black, all-female troop.

Production will be handled by Perry’s studio, The Tyler Perry Company, and will be the studio’s first time producing a war drama.

Kerry Washington, who serves as an executive producer on the film shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the set on her Instagram.

Washington will star in the story of World War II’s only all-Black, all-women unit.

According to the City of Cedartown’s Facebook page, the film 6888 “Six Triple Eight” will begin filming exterior scenes on Main Street and Prior Street at the Polk County Courthouse soon.

A map and a list of the road closures that will be taking place were also noted in the post.

A Netflix release features the cast summary: “Headed up by Kerry Washington, the cast also includes Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Pepi Sonuga, Sarah Jeffery, Shanice Shantay, Jay Reeves, Dean Norris, Sam Waterston, Kylie Jefferson, Jeanté Godlock, Moriah Brown, Oprah Winfrey, and Susan Sarandon.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

