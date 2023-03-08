Tyler Perry plans to buy stake in BET Media Group

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia movie icon Tyler Perry has plans to buy a stake in the BET Media Group, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The billionaire movie extraordinaire aims to buy a majority stake in the BET Media Group from Paramount Global, according to the Wall Street Journal.

He has produced several hit TV shows for the network and all of them were filmed at his Tyler Perry Studios in the metro Atlanta area.

Perry has written, produced, directed, and starred in dozens of hit movies and plays that have grossed more than $600 million globally.

He is best known for playing the role of “Madea” in many films, including “Diary of A Mad Black Woman” and “Madea’s Family Reunion.”

In December, Perry’s show ‘Sistas’ celebrated its 100th episode. Last month, the entertainment mogul donated $750,000 to help prevent legacy senior citizen displacement in Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.